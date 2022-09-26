ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local organization Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery will be hosting its 8th annual event Thursday, Sept. 29. September is National Recovery Month, a time to celebrate our community members in recovery and recognize organizations who help them.

Jennifer Burke, the executive director of Serenity Mesa, explains that there is so much focus on the people dealing with substance abuse that people don’t really pay attention to those who have been sober and continue that battle daily. Alcohol and drug abuse are issues that have impacted far too many New Mexicans. Recovering from an addiction is long, difficult work and needs the support of a community. Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery’s Mission is to focus on acceptance, welcoming, and embracing all paths that lead to recovery while building strength in our communities.

There will be more than 65 booths at the event with treatment organizations from around the Albuquerque area, as well as live music, food, and entertainment. Albuquerque Celebrates Recovery event is on Thursday, September 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Civic Plaza.