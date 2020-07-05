Albuquerque celebrates 4th of July with four different firework displays throughout metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque cancelled the annual Freedom Fourth event at Balloon Fiesta Park this year because of the pandemic, but that didn’t stop the City from putting on fireworks displays for people to enjoy safely.

Several neighbors near Ladera Golf Course gathered outside their homes to get the best view of the fireworks that launched at 9:20 p.m. “Usually you have to battle the traffic, try to get to Balloon Fiesta Park and people are kind of finding neutral locations to see them from afar, but being that this is just right here, it’s like a front yard show for you,” said Robert Chavez.

The three other locations were spread out to other quadrants of the city. North Domingo Baca Park, Manzano Mesa Park, and Tom Tenorio Park also launched fireworks Saturday night to help reach more people and avoid mass gatherings.

The Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Fire Rescue, and Bernalillo County Fire were at all the launch sites Saturday. The displays and nearby parking were also blocked off to the public several hours ahead of the launch.