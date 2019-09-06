Albuquerque cat recovering after being shot in the face

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for an Albuquerque body shop owner after they say he shot a cat in the face. Police say Sean Stanford who owns Solid Tech Performance in southeast Albuquerque shot the cat last month.

“Vespa” was a stray who hung around the shop and according to Stanford’s employees, he was tired of the cat coming around.

A good Samaritan found him amazingly still alive and brought him to be treated. “That hearo took him into a local veterinarian to try and get an idea of what was wrong, unfortunately, it was a big bill and it was a lot of damage,” said Dr. Nicole Vigil.

The Albuquerque Animal Welfare put out a plea for help and Dr. Kris Bannon stepped up. He removed part of Vespa’s jaw. Vespa’s care team say it’s amazing the cat survived. “I don’t know how somebody could shoot a cat. It’s just heartbreaking,” said Vigil.

Vespa should be available for adoption in a few weeks once he’s healed up. Meanwhile, a warrant has been issued for Stanford’s arrest.