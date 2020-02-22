Albuquerque case featured on true-crime series show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigation Discovery is taking an inside look at the murder of an Albuquerque mail carrier by her own grandson, his mother and friend.

Marilyn Gandert was murdered inside her Taylor Ranch home in 2018. Days later her body was found burned on the West Mesa.

Gandert’s own grandson, Drake Bickett, just 19-year-old at the time; his mother, Alissa and her friend, Annie Rael, all pleaded guilty in the case.

Now, the crime series shows viewers how police were able to crack the case. It includes police interviews with Bickett where he admits to doing it.

Investigators eventually discovered that the trio killed Gandert because she was in the process of evicting them. The episode airs Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Investigation Discovery.