ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque cannabis shop is back open after thieves broke in and shot up their business a few weeks ago. Now, they’re celebrating their opening by helping students head back to the classroom.

“Our roots are here. Our foundation is here, and we want to be a positive part,” said Jaquelene Enciso, one of the owners of Trident Cannabis.

Weeks after a devastating break-in, leaving thousands of dollars in damages to their front door, merchandise, and their ATM, Trident Cannabis is back open. In order to celebrate, they are bringing the community together.

“That has been the goal from the get-go for us to be involved with our community, for us to be able to get back to our community, and just be a forefront for positive our industry to be a positive in the community,” said Alfonso Enciso, Jaquelene’s husband and co-owner of Trident.

During a reopening, they hosted a business outreach.

It included local food vendors and other cannabis industry professionals to expand to other clientele. The major drive for the gathering was getting kids ready for the classroom.

Trident Cannabis partnered with Classic 66 Cuts to give free haircuts and a bag full of school supplies to kids.

“My mom actually is the one that created it. Like, I want to say 10 years ago. Yeah, back in the day,” said John Padilla, who operates Classic 66 Cuts with his mother Anna Chavez.

“When we first started here, we got, we had some problems happening here. We’d have broken in, and stuff like that as well, but, you know what? We’re still here. We’re still here, and we’re still trying to give back to the community,” said Anna Chavez

Trident Cannabis said, despite the setback a few weeks ago, this is a fresh start while they grow with and give back to the community.

Police are still investigating the break-in a few weeks ago at Trident as well as several other businesses in the area.