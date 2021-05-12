Albuquerque called the ‘Most Exotic American Big City’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is being called the ‘Most Exotic American Big City.’ In a recent article, native New Mexican and Forbes contributor, Ann Abel, says New Mexico has always embodied exotic, comparing Ted Turner’s Vermejo Park Ranch to the African Safari and European art culture to Santa Fe and Taos.
More specifically, Abel focused on all Albuquerque has to offer including the Bosque and Old Town but also what’s new including places like Hotel Chaco and Sawmill Market. She wrote what makes Albuquerque most interesting is how it presents the centuries-old history and the city’s developments in a thoughtful way.