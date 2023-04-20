ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local business is hosting an upcoming food drive for Hometown Heroez. They are currently accepting clothing, art supplies, and more.
Hometown Heroez is having a re-opening after their store had previously burned down. They are accepting donations for Queen of Heaven food drive. This will take place Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m.
This morning chef Andrew Bustos provided a healthy breakfast choice.
Healthy Breakfast: Egg White omelet with Berry Compote (15 grams of protein)
- Spinach
- Onion
- Bell Peppers
- Topped with a mixed berry
- Goat cheese