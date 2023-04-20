ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local business is hosting an upcoming food drive for Hometown Heroez. They are currently accepting clothing, art supplies, and more.

Hometown Heroez is having a re-opening after their store had previously burned down. They are accepting donations for Queen of Heaven food drive. This will take place Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m.

This morning chef Andrew Bustos provided a healthy breakfast choice.

Healthy Breakfast: Egg White omelet with Berry Compote (15 grams of protein)

Spinach

Onion

Bell Peppers

Topped with a mixed berry

Goat cheese



