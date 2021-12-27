Albuquerque businesses reporting multiple break-ins, sometimes by the same offenders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some Albuquerque businesses say they’re being hit by thieves over and over again — sometimes by the same people — and they’re at a loss for what to do next. From small businesses to big box stores, Albuquerque businesses are seeing continued repeat break-ins, in some cases, by the same thieves.

“This appears to be the fourth break-in we’ve had up here in less than two months,” said Buck Buckner, owner of the Rain Tunnel Car Spa. The day after Christmas, he noticed thieves took off with their ATM.

One of those business owners hit again and again is Dan Mowery of Rader Awning and Upholstery. KRQE News 13 caught up with Mowery back in October when thieves caused at least $20,000 in damage and losses after they tore a hole in the fence of his storage yard to break-in. Apparently, the thieves didn’t have enough.

“It did continue,” Mowery told KRQE on Monday. “In fact, we caught a person in the yard through our security cameras and they had a stolen Sandoval County pickup and a stolen U-Haul tow dolly. They had my ’36 Plymouth hot rod loaded on the trailer. The police apprehended them in the yard but unfortunately they targeted them with attempted auto theft because their vehicle was not moving.”

Mowery says despite this suspect being caught, he hasn’t recovered what he’s lost. He says while he understands APD has more pressing issues, it can get frustrating. “I assume it’s the same group of people,” said Mowery. “Still have not recovered my RV, still haven’t recovered anything from the 23 cars that were stripped and the trailers that were broken into.”

Albuquerque Police say they continue to see the same crooks hitting big box stores, as well, with a westside Harbor Freight and Family Dollar store both getting hit Sunday night. As far as why they might be hit multiple times, investigators believe some of it could be due to thieves keeping track of which businesses don’t have security cameras, guards, or may have easy access.

“They go to work at midnight and they work all night long stealing from people and that’s just their job,” said Mowery. “If they have vulnerable sites to prey on, that’s what they do.”

Mowery did add cameras after the first break-ins, which helped with the most recent capture. But as a business owner, he says it’s disappointing to get one hit after another. “It’s unfortunate,” said Mowery. “We work hard and gather things, assets, and these crummy people take them away.”

APD says there are some practices businesses can do to make it as hard as possible for thieves to get in. They include adding security cameras and alarm systems, putting bars on doors and windows and, if possible, hiring private security.