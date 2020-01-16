Albuquerque businesses can lead fight against climate change through Mayor’s Energy Challenge

Mayor Tim Keller is challenging for residents of the Duke City to become more aware of the environment. Climate Advisor to the City of Albuquerque, Sydney Lienemann visits the set to discuss the mayor’s energy challenge and how you can join in.

Local businesses are encouraged to participate in the Mayor’s Energy Challenge to fight against climate change by reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Participants who commit to reducing their energy consumption by 20% will receive resources to improve the energy efficiency of their buildings, saving money and helping the environment.

The City of Albuquerque reports that residential and private sector buildings account for 40% of energy usage in the United States, costing $400 billion each year. The challenge will begin in early 2020, starting with a workshop that will help businesses understand how to save energy and will include information on incentive programs.

Businesses will then form internal Green Teams, developing a plan to reduce energy in three categories, building efficiency, transportation efficiency, and site efficiency. The Green Team will enter the business’ energy information into an EPA Portfolio Manager program to document progress, recognizing milestones, and ensuring the integrity of the program.

After completing the program, the City of Albuquerque will recognize the energy-saving achievements of participating businesses. The first 35 small and medium-sized-businesses to sign up will receive one-on-one technical assistance with program staff to assist with plan implementation.

Participants in the challenge will receive several benefits including training and education, connection to local incentive programs, free bus passes for employees and public recognition from the city.

To join the mayor’s energy challenge, visit the City of Albuquerque’s website.