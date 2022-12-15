Albuquerque, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a holiday tradition for many to give to those in need, but in the spirit of the holiday, some go above and beyond. One organization has been doing just that for more than a decade.

Weststar Mortgage has been in business since 1983, but for the past 11 years, they have been giving back to those in need, all thanks to its employees.

“We had to do multiple fundraisers over the course of a year in order to create some of substance that would be impactful to the community,” said Weststar Mortgage President Michael Ragsdale.

Throughout the year, they raise money in office food sales and donations to do things like wear jeans to work. When Christmas rolls around, they give back to schools that have students and families in need, providing toys, art supplies, and nonperishable food items for the whole family.

Not only that, but the money raised by employees is matched by the company. Normally, they help 40 to 50 families a year. However, this year at Alameda Elementary, it was a little different,

“This year, it’s a little smaller because the school has other support, so we’ve got these kids,” said Manager Annette Baca. They served three families this year: 15 kids in all.

Though the donation this year was smaller than usual, it’s the impact on the community that’s important to Weststar.

“It’s the kids. we want to give back to the community and they are so important. and if there is someone going without and we can help, that’s what we want to do,” said Baca.

Their next donation is planned for 2023. It will give school supplies to students.