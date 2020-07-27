Albuquerque business owners threaten to sue the city over homeless problem

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local business owners are fed up with the homeless problem in their neighborhood. They say what the city of Albuquerque is doing about it, is actually making it worse.

“It was a great neighborhood!” says Mike Rippberger of Aiken Printing Co. However now, the Wells Park neighborhood in Albuquerque is lined with shopping carts, tents, and overflowing garbage.

Rippberger’s business, Aiken Printing Co., is at 3rd and Mountain. He says he’s seen the homeless problem get worse over the last decade. “This is the corner where they like to use as their bathroom,” Rippberger said.

He’s tried to ask the city for help not only moving the homeless away but also cleaning up the mess they leave behind. “The city won’t clean up. I’ve tried to call them several times, and they keep saying that’s the problem of the property owner,” Rippberger says. To make matters worse, the city apparently put up a porta-potty in the area, essentially encouraging the homeless to stick around.

Now, Rippberger and a group of other business owners are banding together, sending a letter to the city asking the mayor’s office to fix the problem, or else they’ll sue. “They want the city to understand the full cost, and they want the city to stop this policy, and to stop the actions associated with that policy until a good solution is worked out,” says attorney Blair Dunn.

In a statement to KRQE News 13, a city spokesperson says the city would be better off if business owners supported Mayor Tim Keller’s plans on building a new homeless shelter, rather than threatening frivolous lawsuits.

