ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 80% of men and half of women experience hair loss during their lifetime. The founder of Precision Medical Hair Restoration and Aesthetics has devoted their time to helping people who are experiencing these issues.

The medical center is the only one in New Mexico that offers the latest advancements in hair restoration. Chris Plaman M.D. utilizes a number of treatment plans that can include, robotic systems, prescription medications, topical medications, and more. Plaman recommends checking for hair loss in the early stages to help solve the problem while retrieving the best results for patients.

To set up a consultation and treatment plan, visit https://precisionmedicalhair.com/