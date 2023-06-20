ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business owner is picking up the pieces after her shop was destroyed by a fire over the weekend. Samantha Madrid, the owner of Sakrid Moon in northwest Albuquerque, and her employees are looking for help getting back on their feet.

It was a devastating fire and Madrid said she will likely be out of business for several months. She said on Saturday morning she got a call from her best friend, who told her she need to head down to her store because it was on fire. Madrid said when she arrived, she couldn’t believe what was left of the business she started 10 years ago. “There were a lot of people here just the look on everybody’s face just told me everything I needed to know about what was going on with my store,” said Madrid.

She said last December she relocated her store from Downtown Albuquerque to the northwest part. Last week, she bought $8,000 worth of inventory. This devastating fire also leaves seven people without a job, now prompting the creation of a GoFundMe page to help them get back on their feet. “We’re hoping that the GoFundMe can kind of help them with groceries, help them with what they need because obviously, they’re not going to be making money in the store at the moment,” said Madrid.

The fire also left some nearby businesses with smoke damage. It’s unknown when those businesses will be able to open their doors again. Madrid said she’s trying to stay strong for everyone who was affected by the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.