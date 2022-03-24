ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – To hear people talk about Jax Ramirez, you would never know he’s battling a serious illness. But the Pennsylvania boy has been living with diabetes and IPEX, a rare autoimmune disease for most of his young life.

Jax’s mother Missy Ramirez spoke to CBS Pittsburgh back in December. She has been quarantining Jax since 2017, well before the pandemic started, and only became more frightened for her son when COVID hit. “He did not react to the flu. He was intubated, in an induced coma for seven days with the flu, so I can’t imagine what COVID would do,” Missy said.

What Jax needs is bone marrow to boost his immune system. The trouble is, he’s proving difficult to match. That’s where a local wellness studio comes in.

Aryn Miles is a yoga instructor at YHWH Health and Fitness in northeast Albuquerque. She and owner Rosemary Pagliaro are joining the search to find Jax a donor.

They are holding an event this weekend, inviting volunteers to get swabbed and find out if they’re a match. “It’s not as difficult a process as people think or as scary a process as people think,” Miles said.

Those who show up will also be entered into a raffle for prizes including yoga sessions and works by local artists. Even if someone is not a match for Jax, they can become part of the national Be the Match registry and potentially help someone else like him.

Jax’s family just hopes someone can give him a chance to be a kid. “An outdoorsy family, he loves his brother, and just really wants to get better and healthy and be able to be back outdoors.”

The Be the Match event is Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at YHWH Health and Fitness on San Mateo near Candelaria. Anyone between the ages of 18 and 40 is eligible to get swabbed. For more information, visit the YHWH website.