ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Even before the pandemic hit, bus ridership was slipping in Albuquerque. Now, new numbers show how many riders ditched the bus during the pandemic and how they’re just starting to trickle back on board.

When people returned to work as pandemic restrictions lifted, numbers show a lot of people switched up their routines, deciding they no longer needed or wanted to take a city bus. City data shows in January 2020, people hopped on Albuquerque buses 787,000 times. Ridership plummeted to a low of 275,000 in February 2021.

Cut to January 2022, ridership crept back up to 422,000, still a far cry from pre-pandemic times. “We’ve seen a steady increase since people started getting back to work, mandates have been lifted,” said Lorena Sanchez of the City of ALbuquerque Transit Department.

Sanchez says their top priority is filling the 55 full-time open bus driver positions so they can stop operating on limited service and up the frequency. “If it’s more convenient for them, then they’re going to ride the bus,” Sanchez said.

To appeal to more riders, the city has gotten rid of fares and launched a new transit app with a live bus tracking feature. “That is something a lot of our passengers really, really wanted, so rather than just saying ‘oh the bus should be here at this time,’ if the bus is running a little behind, a little early, they’re going to be able to see that,” Sanchez said.

The city is also conducting a route study to see if any changes or updates need to be made as they try to get ridership back to where it was. “Our goal is to provide the city with accessible public transportation. We want to make it as easy for people as possible,” Sanchez said.

Ridership shot up almost ten percent from December to January after the zero-fare program started. The city is not sure yet how much of that is due to the free rides or people getting back to normal out of the holidays and the pandemic.