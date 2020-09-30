Albuquerque bus driver killed in crash in Texas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bus driver with ties to the Lobo community was killed Tuesday morning after a crash in Texas. The charter bus was headed to Albuquerque when troopers say it hit a cement barrier in a construction zone along I-40 in Vega.

Authorities say the driver, 71-year-old Jerry Buckner died at the scene and three passengers suffered serious injuries. Buckner was a Lovington High School graduate and went on to play football at the University of New Mexico from 1967 to 1970.

After that, he got his CDL to drive charter buses and continued his service to UNM for the last 20 years driving charter buses for UNM athletics. He drove athletes from nearly every sport.

Buckner and his wife, who just celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary were also season ticket holders for football as well as men’s and women’s Lobo basketball. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

