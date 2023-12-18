ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The renovation of Albuquerque continues with a ribbon cutting for a historic building that hadn’t been used in decades.

The Villa Agave Apartment buildings are open and ready for residents to move in.

“Although working with old buildings brings additional challenges, as an architect I recognize that the most sustainable building is the one that’s already built,” said architect and developer Mark Baker. “Revitalizing a building such as this one, especially in the Downtown core, has a much, much lower carbon footprint than a similar sized new build on the edge of town.”

This is one of several renovation projects in the works Downtown, like the upcoming opening of Ex Novo Brewery.

“Villa Agave breathes new life into our Downtown, while still embracing the history of the neighborhood,” said Terry Brunner, director of the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency. “Through this partnership, we are working towards our goals of creating a sustainable and thriving urban core for Albuquerque residents and families.”

City of Albuquerque assisted the renovation project with $400,000.