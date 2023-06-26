ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque brewery is hosting a local makers market throughout the summer. Differential Brewery is hosting the monthly event, with 12 to 14 vendors supporting.

Guests must be 21-years-old or over to attend. The market features handmade clothing, jewelry and art. The organizer of the event says these types of events help her connect to the community. For more information and for the upcoming market dates, visit the Differential Brewery Instagram page.