ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local brewery has created a beer to help save the turtles. Canteen Brewhouse’s new beer is called the Low n’ Slow Pale Ale, and two dollars from every six pack sale will benefit the Turtle Survival Alliance and the New Mexico BioPark Society.

The brewhouse will be holding a launch event Saturday, May 21, at their location near Comanche and I-25 from 12 to 4 p.m. There will also be live music, art made by turtles at the BioPark and some educational opportunities.