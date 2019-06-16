Albuquerque brewery celebrates 25 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It’s a big milestone for Albuquerque’s longest standing brewery. Canteen Brewhouse near Comanche and I-25 recently turned 25-years-old, crafting their first beer in the early 90s.

They celebrated the occasion by hosting a party that featured special beer releases, live music, food trucks, and more. Owners say they can’t wait to see what the future holds.

” Oh man, I mean, you take it a year at a time. But yeah, we’d be happy to be here in 25 years, so we’ll drink to that,” said Rick Post, co-owner of Canteen Brewhouse.

Canteen Brewhouse used to be known as Il Vicino Brewing Company before changing the name in 2014.