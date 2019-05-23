Albuquerque-Metro

Albuquerque boy to live out dream thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation

Posted: May 23, 2019 01:37 PM MDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 02:28 PM MDT

Albuquerque boy to live out dream thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A child from Albuquerque will soon be able to live out his dream thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and a local business. 

Thirteen-year-old Clayton B. has a degenerative nerve disease, but he's always wanted to go deep sea fishing. With the help of Big-O Tires, Make-A-Wish is about to make that trip happen. 

Clayton hopes the trip will be a turning point in his medical journey. 

"It helps kids, like say they're having a rough time in their life, it helps make them feel a whole lot happier because they might be going through some really tough stuff," said Clayton B. 

Clayton's wish will be granted next week when he heads to Costa Rica. 

