Albuquerque boy to live out dream thanks to Make-A-Wish Foundation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A child from Albuquerque will soon be able to live out his dream thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and a local business.
Thirteen-year-old Clayton B. has a degenerative nerve disease, but he's always wanted to go deep sea fishing. With the help of Big-O Tires, Make-A-Wish is about to make that trip happen.
Clayton hopes the trip will be a turning point in his medical journey.
"It helps kids, like say they're having a rough time in their life, it helps make them feel a whole lot happier because they might be going through some really tough stuff," said Clayton B.
Clayton's wish will be granted next week when he heads to Costa Rica.
Trending Stories
News Briefs
- Deputies believe Hobbs couple died in murder-suicide
- State recruiting veterans, disabled to fill seasonal Forest Service jobs
- Presbyterian announces new orthopedics surgery center
- Iron Horse Classic temporarily closes Highway 550 this Saturday
- State Land Office proposes to do away with gender pronouns
Entertainment
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.