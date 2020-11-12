Albuquerque boy gets bike stolen while helping hot air balloon crew

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 10-year-old Albuquerque boy out riding his bike, stopped to help a hot air balloon crew. But, while he helped, thieves targeted his bike. Now the community and a local balloonist is doing what they can to brighten up the boy’s spirits.

A couple weeks ago, 10-year-old Niko Martinez was riding his bike with his mother, Tristan, walking next to him in their neighborhood near Irving and Golf Course when a hot air balloon flew over their heads. Niko was so excited, he left his bike behind near his home and they followed the balloon.

“If you’re lucky enough to have a balloon land in your front yard in Albuquerque you roll up your sleeves and help them take it down,” said Tristan Martinez.

After helping the crew pack up the balloon which took about an hour, they got back to their home and realized Niko’s bike was missing. The two went looking for it, with no luck.

“I guess I snapped back to reality and I can no longer trust my community,” said Niko. “And it’s just really heartbreaking that someone would do that.”

Tristan said it was devastating. She’s a single mom who has been unemployed since March because of the pandemic and couldn’t afford a new one. So, she took to the website, Reddit, expressing her frustration, and within hours the unexpected happened. “Several people offered to buy him a new bike, they offered to fix the bikes that were in their garage, they offered to clean them up,” said Tristan.

Tristan said an anonymous woman sent her the money to buy a new bike and Chris Kenworthy, a local balloonist, offered to take the two up for their own balloon ride. “Growing up, chasing balloons myself, and those memories that I have of that, I was just so excited that Niko was excited about balloons and to be able to share that excitement with him and to take him up on a flight,” said Kenworthy.

Niko is now on cloud nine with his new bike and balloon ride coming up. “We will never ever, ever, forget this for the rest of our lives,” said Tristan. “Thank you so, so much.”

The balloon pilot said he’s hoping to take Niko and his mother up in his balloon this weekend depending on the weather. The balloon company Niko helped said they want to have him as part of their balloon chase crew.