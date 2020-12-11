Albuquerque Botanic Garden launches holiday light ‘evening hours’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the popular event “Rivers of Lights” has been canceled for the 2020 holiday season due to COVID-19 concerns, the City of Albuquerque has found a different way to give people what you might call a sampling of the event inside the BioPark Botanic Garden. Starting this weekend, the city will reopen the garden for nighttime hours featuring many of the event’s popular light sculptures.

The latest effort, called “Evening Garden Hours,” will allow up to 1,200 people a night to walk a one-way path through the Botanic Garden starting Saturday night between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The city’s BioPark Director Stephanie Stowell says the event won’t be like the traditional River of Lights, however, people will still be able to see many of the pieces the event is known for.

“What we really wanted to do is to give our community an opportunity to still find a way to enjoy this seasonal tradition,” Stowell said. “It will be definitely a simpler experience but it will still be, it will have the holiday cheer that everyone comes to expect.”

While several of the larger and Christmas themed pieces have been moved to businesses and areas around Nob Hill, the BioPark says many of its largest and winter seasonal light pieces remain at the BioPark. For example, the massive pirate ship and buried treasure will be available for view during the Garden Evening Hours event.

“I think everyone was disappointed when we weren’t able to do River of Lights,” Stowell said. “The motivation really is to give back to the community, who gives so much to us, by giving them an opportunity for some semblance of a normal seasonal tradition they’ve grown to love.”

Much like the evening hours experiment during the summer, the Botanic Garden will have a series of COVID-safe practices in place to limit the crowd into the BioPark. One of the most notable changes: no one will be allowed to buy tickets for Garden Evening Hours at the gate.

Anyone who wants to attend the Garden Evening Hours will have to buy a timed ticket in advance to the event. Under the timed-ticketing policy, each attendee will be able to pick a 30-minute window they’re allowed to be admitted into the facility. Once admitted, attendees must wear a mask, practice social distancing, and follow a one-way path through the exhibit.

Attendees are expected to move through the exhibit within about 60 to 90 minutes of entry. Only 150 people will be allowed in the facility at one time.

“All the things we’ve been doing since we reopened in June will still be in place,” Stowell said. “Enjoy the garden in the evening and be guided around a one-way path with the lighted sculptures that they love so much,” Stowell said.

The Botanic Garden’s new evening hours start Saturday, December 12, and are slated to take place Wednesday through Sunday evenings through January 17. Tickets will be $12 for adults and $6 for kids. Like the River of Lights, all proceeds from ticket sales will go to the New Mexico BioPark Society while funds conservation, animal training, enrichment, and special projects at the BioPark.

For more information, visit cabq.gov/culturalservices/biopark/news/abq-biopark-to-reopen-botanic-garden-with-adjusted-daytime-new-nighttime-hours.

