Albuquerque Body & Brain offers free online classes to stay healthy at home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With gyms in New Mexico closed for the foreseeable future, many have had to get creative to stay in shape. Albuquerque’s Body & Brain Yoga and Health Center wants you to know they’re offering a variety of online classes for you to utilize while at home.

KRQE News 13 anchor Crystal Gutierrez spoke with Manager Kathy Atencio and Communications Manager David Driscoll about these classes and everything they have to offer. Body & Brain teaches a modernized version of traditional Asian-style exercise and meditation.

The classes are designed to help people of all ages and experience levels feel better physically, emotionally, and mentally. “It’s a simple way of just connecting to your physical body,” said Kathy. “Most of us are stressed because we’re in our head a lot and so just by getting out your head you feeling your body more and that can de-stress you.”

Kathy explains that she’s had several people tell her that they are feeling frustrated from being at home constantly while others are feeling isolated. Others are now having to work from home and must deal with additional stressors such as children on top of being confined to the home.

Body & Brain is now offering free online classes to the community. These 45-minute classes will last until April 30 and offer an interactive experience to help improve your overall wellbeing.

David explains that their exercises are for everyone and demonstrates a simple technique that can be done while sitting down and helps relieve tension in the shoulders. For more information on additional classes and services, visit Albuquerque Body & Brain’s official website, Facebook, or YouTube channel.