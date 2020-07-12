Albuquerque board game library shuts doors after less than a week being reopened

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque board game cafe that planned for months to reopen with COVID-safe practices last week, is now back to square one.

“We were able to open up last Friday, right in front of 4th of July. And basically, we’re open a little bit less than a week before we got the announcement to close back down again, which is unfortunate,” said Rory Veronda, Owner of Empire Board Game Library.

For the past week, board game enthusiasts could visit the newly-reopened Empire Board Game Library near Central and Carlisle, but the owner says with the recent spike in coronavirus cases and the governor’s new health order banning their indoor dining option, he has no choice but to shut down the kitchen and limit his customers once again.

“It is challenging. We’re hoping we can get through this and getting through the holiday season would be helpful. It is challenging working with these constant changes, and constantly being closed,” Veronda said.

Empire Board Games Library will not be open for people to sit and play games for now, but say they will continue board game home delivery. They are also limiting the amount of retail customers inside the store.