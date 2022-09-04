ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local board game library business has opened its doors for a sale. Every year, Empire Board Game Library cleans out 25% of its inventory of games to make room for new ones.

The sale is a popular Labor Day Weekend event, and they do the garage sale to make space in the library. The business’ main service allows visitors to rent time in their library. It’s $4 a person per hour, and you can help yourself to their catalog of board games.

The sale went from 9 a.m. to noon. Owner Rory Veronda said they had a line outside the business before they opened up. “It’s been fantastic. This is really an excellent community event for Nob Hill. It’s just a ton of fun,” the owner said.

Customers are allowed to bring in their own games to sell and get credit for the next time they come in to play.