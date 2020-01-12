Albuquerque blood drive helps combat nation’s blood shortage

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many people gave blood Saturday to show support for law enforcement.

The Blue Blood Drive at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge One was formed to help combat blood donation shortages around the country.

“It’s really not that bad. You sit back, relax, they give you nice treats. I don’t know what to say about that. It’s really nothing to be scared of,” President of the New Mexico Chapter of C.O.P.S. Krysia Baron said.

If you missed Saturday’s event, organizers say it’s not too late to donate blood at any Vitalant donation center.

