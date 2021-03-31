Albuquerque birthday celebration honors city’s 315 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Arts & Culture is honoring the city on its 315th birthday. Albuquerque’s Birthday Celebration will be partnering with local businesses and artists to offer activities, virtual performances, and more from April 10 through April 25, 2021.

The Albuquerque Drive-Thru Grab & Go Series is hosting a birthday edition at the Rail Yards to offer a variety of handcrafted items including food and beauty products. Choose from several Birthday Bundles that can be viewed online through April 19. Curbside pickup for orders will take place on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rail Yards.

Local facilities will also be taking part in the celebration by offering discounts, specials, and one-of-a-kind products. Reserve your tickets in advance and use the code “ABQbirthday” for a free family of four-pack of tickets to the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum or ask for the Birthday Cone during a trip to the ABQ BioPark for a special treat.

If you’re looking to honor the city with some performances, Mariachi Tenampa will start the birthday celebration with an introduction from Mayor Tim Keller online at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 10. Local singer and songwriter Lara Manzanares will perform “Albuquerque Song” on Facebook on Tuesday, April 20 at 7 p.m., and the band Lone Piñon will perform a virtual concert via Facebook from the Farmhouse at the ABQ BioPark Heritage Farm on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

Businesses in Old Town will be offering specials during the celebration with a list of participating businesses available online. For additional information on the Albuquerque Birthday Celebration, visit cabq.gov.