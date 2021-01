ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is mourning the loss of a longtime resident. At 20-years-old Azeo was the oldest male snow leopard within the Association of Zoos and Aquariums network.

He arrived in Albuquerque in 2004 from Canada and sired 12 cubs with former mate Kachina and two with his second mate Sarani. Kachina died in 2017.

Azeo’s offspring can be found in zoos from Anchorage to Memphis. Staff at the BioPark remember his great personality and gentle nature.