Albuquerque BioPark zookeepers update Santa’s naughty, nice list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark continues its tradition of helping Santa update his naughty and nice lists. The elephants made both lists this year. Jazmine and Thorn are on the naughty list for relentlessly teasing their aunt Irene. She made the nice list, just for putting up with them.

The giraffes are also a mixed bag. Camilla and Bucc got a ‘nice’ seal for their friendly behavior. June, however, not so much. Keepers say she’s impatient about when it’s her turn for training and makes a ruckus with her toys to get their attention. Also making the naughty list for the second year in a row is Niara; who is described as the zoo’s most mischievous giraffe. Niara is known for poaching treats and playing with her keepers’ radios.

