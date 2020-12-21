Albuquerque BioPark zookeepers help Santa with his naughty and nice list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Zookeepers in Albuquerque are helping Santa Clause double-check is “Naughty and Nice list.” One of the animals on the naughty list includes Maya the jaguar who likes to destroy her toys.

Another animal that made the naughty list is Francis the capybara who doesn’t like to share the fresh sod. K’os, the Heritage Farm’s resident Navajo-Churro ram, made the nice list.

The Albuquerque BioPark Society is also asking people to donate to the BioPark’s conservation fund. According to the BioPark Society’s website the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the BioPark’s conservation programs the hardest. They say donating to the fund can help save endangered species. For more information about donating, visit the Albuquerque BioPark Society’s website.

