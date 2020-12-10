Albuquerque BioPark still on baby penguin watch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The baby penguins at the Albuquerque BioPark still has not hatched. Right now, the Macaroni penguin eggs are currently in an incubator, giving them the best opportunity to fully develop.

Zookeepers found one egg on Nov. 2, then another four days later. Macaroni penguins typically take 35 to 37 days to hatch.

In November, the Albuquerque BioPark made the announcement that they had found eggs in the enclosure. Minnow and Jamison, the mother and father respectively, have previously had a chick together in 2018, when they lived at SeaWorld. Macaroni penguins are monogamous, forming lifelong pairs.

