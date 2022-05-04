ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque City Council gave the green light to discounted BioPark admission for lower-income New Mexicans.
Councilors directed the Arts and Culture Department to develop a program offering reduced rates for families receiving snap benefits. That would apply to more than half a million New Mexicans. The discount would also apply at city-run museums.