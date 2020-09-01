Albuquerque BioPark looking to hire rangers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is looking to add rangers to its team. Rangers give visitors information about the animals, programs and conservation efforts. Those interested must have good customer service skills and be able to walk for long periods outdoors.

Applicants have to be able to work some weekends. If you’d like to apply, send your resume, cover letter and contact information for three references to the BioPark’s education curator at:

  • Cheri Vogel, BioPark Education Curator, cvogel@cabq.gov
  • or send to Cheri Vogel, Education CuratorABQ Zoo903 Tenth St. SW Albuquerque, NM 87102

