ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Looking for a new gig? Well, it’s an unusual job, but the BioPark is searching for someone who isn’t afraid of the creepy, crawly residents inside one of their exhibits.
The park is searching for a Bugarium attendant. The exhibit features a large, living collection of arthropods.
The person they hire would be in charge of the upkeep and cleaning the exhibit. Learn more on BioPark’s website.