ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Aquarium is celebrating World Oceans Day. The aquarium is hosting an event Wednesday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate the day and the connections humans have to the sea.
There will be discovery stations with arts and crafts to help teach visitors about ocean preservation. There will also be aquarists chats about sea turtles and coral reefs.