ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is hosting a free event open for families to make holiday crafts and memories together. Wednesday morning science education coordinator Deborah Cook provided all the details on their holiday crafts event.

Tonight (12/21/22) and select Wednesday’s in December the BioPark host Holiday Craft night. This is an event the ABQ BioPark Education dept holds every year to encourage families to come out and enjoy. Families will make holiday crafts together. All craft materials are provided and neither admission to the Botanic Garden nor the River of Lights is required. For more information visit cabq.gov.