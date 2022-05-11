ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Botanic Garden at Albuquerque’s BioPark is inviting families to join them for food, fun and live music. The BioPark’s family picnic night will be from 6 – 9 p.m. on May 20.

Visitors can enjoy live music from local bands as they dine surrounded by floral landscapes. Guests can bring their own picnic or preorder dinner from the Shark Reef Café.

For more information on the family picnic night and to purchase tickets visit the BioPark’s website event page.