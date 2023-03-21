ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is hiring teachers to help with their summer camps this year. The teachers will help develop and conduct daily lesson plans for camps.
Full time and part time positions are available. Teachers must attend training that begins in May, then camps run from June 5 to July 28. The BioPark is also hiring teen facilitators to help with the daily camps. For more information on the positions and to apply, visit the BioPark Jobs website.