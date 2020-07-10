Albuquerque BioPark growing rare full-sized beetles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s beetle mania at the BioPark, not the band. Staff at the Bugarium have been hard at work growing Goliath Beetle grubs that arrived at the park earlier this year. They say it’s rare for these grubs to get as big in captivity as they would in the wild but the staff have managed to achieve that feat, with dozens surviving and reaching full size. The Bugarium has also had success growing Hercules beetle grubs in a habitat of rotting oak compost. Even though they’re still technically babies, they’re being described as ‘huge.’
