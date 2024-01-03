ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This week, the ABQ Biopark featured a special living fossil as part of their weekly Under the Waves series. The Longnose Gar is native to the Pecos River and experts said they may have been present in North America for over 100 million years.

They can breathe air and have hard scales which means it has few predators. Biopark experts said Longnose Gar can get up to six feet long and can live 15-20 years. You can see the Longnose Gar’s history when you visit the Rio Grande’s Past habitat in the Biopark.