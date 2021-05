ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is extending its hours. The zoo, aquarium and botanic garden will now be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Guests can also enjoy several special evening hours on Fridays in June from 5 p.m – 8 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online.