Albuquerque BioPark eagle reacts to snowman

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The snow created some fun for Albuquerque Biopark animals Wednesday. The Albuquerque BioPark posted a video on Facebook of their golden eagle reacting to a snowman built in its enclosure. The snowman didn’t stand a chance. The majestic bird was clearly curious about the snowman, it clawed at the branch arms before pulling one of them out.

The last piece of the long-lasting winter storm is moving moves through the state Wednesday night. Snow is expected to continue falling across the eastern portion of the state and the northern mountains.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES