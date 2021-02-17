Albuquerque BioPark eagle reacts to snowman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The snow created some fun for Albuquerque Biopark animals Wednesday. The Albuquerque BioPark posted a video on Facebook of their golden eagle reacting to a snowman built in its enclosure. The snowman didn’t stand a chance. The majestic bird was clearly curious about the snowman, it clawed at the branch arms before pulling one of them out.

The last piece of the long-lasting winter storm is moving moves through the state Wednesday night. Snow is expected to continue falling across the eastern portion of the state and the northern mountains.