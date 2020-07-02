Albuquerque BioPark asks for donations during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The summer is usually one of the busiest times of the year for the Albuquerque BioPark. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been closed since mid-March. Now the popular summer attraction is asking for help from the community.

Until the BioPark reopens, the New Mexico BioPark Society is doing what they can to recover the lost revenue they would get from ticket sales, events, tours and other attractions. “This year when everything is just so turned up on its head asking for money is even more important because we’re really depending on our supporters now more than ever,” said Allyson Zahm the Development Director manager for the BioPark Society.

Zahm says they just sent out a letter to their members and to people who have supported them in the past, asking for donations. The donations would be used to ensure that the BioPark can continue to properly serve its animals and the community when it reopens.

“Everything from the essential extra care to animals needs like enrichment and special tools for those zoo keepers. We also fund some staff positions, we fund conservation programs,” said Zahm.

Zahm also says they certainly understand if people can’t donate during these uncertain times, but are grateful for those who continue to support the BioPark.

The Botanic Garden has reopened but there is still no date for when the state will allow the zoo and aquarium to reopen.

Related Coverage