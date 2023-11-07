ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nicholas Juskiewicz hit he pavement for the annual Day of the Tread cycling event in October. Just eight miles into the event, Juskiewicz collapsed to the ground from a heart attack.

Riding behind him was Dr. Brandon Behrens, a trauma surgeon at University of New Mexico Hospital. The Dr. Behrans was able to find four other UNMH staff members to assist Juskiewicz until paramedics arrived.

Days later, the two men were able to meet at the hospital while Juskiewicz was recovering. Juskiewicz, who had participated in a number of rides, was given a replacement jersey for this year’s event after paramedics had to cut the original jersey off to save his life.