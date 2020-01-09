Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority offers water conservation landscaping tips

Are you looking to enhance your landscape to start the new year? Water Conservation Specialist Paulina Aguilera-Eaton and Xeriscape Adviser Amos Arber with the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority offer helpful tips to care for your own landscape.

While it has been a warm winter season, there has been enough precipitation to meet landscape needs and you do not need to water your landscape this month. If the area stops receiving precipitation, trees may need to be watered once a month.

“November was an outstanding month for precipitation. We had a pretty decent amount in December too and most places, if you check your soil, it’s going to still be wet and that’s adequate to support our landscape,” said Paulina. “What we say is that if you get about half an inch of rain or six inches of snow then you don’t need to water.”

The winter season, especially February, is the best time to prune trees as they are dormant and it may be easier to identify which branches need pruning. ABCWUA recommends hiring an arborist to do this as they are trained and equipped to provide the proper care for trees.

An online resource called Find an Arborist can help you locate an expert. The following are questions to ask when looking for pruning services.

Are the employees doing the work certified arborists?

Does your company have insurance?

Does your company provide a contract?

For more landscaping tips, visit 505 Outside’s website.