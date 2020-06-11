Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority offers summer landscape recommendations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As summer is here, temperatures aren’t going to get cooler anytime soon. Now is the perfect time to work on your landscape in the backyard so all those summer barbecues can be as enjoyable as possible.

Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority Irrigation Efficiency Specialist Richard Perce discusses how to achieve landscape success and how to troubleshoot irrigation scheduling. To have a successful landscape it is important to follow the Water By Seasons Summer Recommendations.

Make sure your irrigation system is delivering water to the landscape and not onto rocks or pavement. Additionally, June is a good time to check and replace any clogged spray nozzles or drip-emitters. Each spray head has its own filter insert that will also need to be checked.

(courtesy ABCWUA)

The amount of water needed and where that water should be applied changes as woody plants like trees, shrubs, and vines get larger and as they mature. There are three ways to apply the right amount of water in the right place.

Drip Emitters: Move the drip emitters out to stay in line with the outer edge of the plants leaves where the feeder roots will be. Increase the number of emitters watering the plant too, placing them evenly around the outer perimeter of the plant.

Netafim (in-line professional drip line): This is typically installed in rings around the plant and additional rings can be added as the plant grows larger. Netafim can also be laid out in a grid pattern particularly when being installed around an already established plant.

Hand watering: Build and maintain a watering well at the outer edge of the plant perimeter. As the plant grows, increase the size of the well.

ABCWUA offers a free email consultation service at AskAnExpert@abcwua.org where they offer customers consultations on irrigation, plant health, rainwater harvesting, design, and additional landscape topics for free. For additional landscape and irrigation tips, visit 505Outside.com.