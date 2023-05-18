ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Although it may seem like the cost of everything is rising, one cost will remain constant for families across Albuquerque and Bernalillo County: water rates. The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA) recently approved its fiscal year 2024 budget; the budget allows the utility to keep water and sewer rates stable, for a while at least.

“We know our customers must deal every day with rising prices and the impacts of inflation, so we are very pleased that we’ll be able to hold our rates steady in the coming fiscal year,” Eric C. Olivas, a county commissioner and ABCWUA board chairman, said in a press release. “The FY 2024 budget allows us to do that while maintaining our focus on infrastructure renewal and serving our customers.”

The approved budget runs from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. It also includes upgrades to sewer lines and drinking water treatment improvements, ABCWUA says.