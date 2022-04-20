ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Water Authority is considering its first rate hike in four years. In a board meeting, water officials proposed increasing water and sewer rates by five percent. The hike, which would go into effect on July 1 and show on August bills, is estimated to raise the typical residential bill by about $2.50 a month.

Staff said they need to boost revenue to cover the rising costs of fuel, power, and chemicals. A vote on the proposal is scheduled for next month. The Water Authority said even with the hike, Albuquerque customers would still be paying some of the lowest water rates in the southwest.