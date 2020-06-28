Albuquerque, Bernalillo County release plans for new July 4 celebration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating the Fourth of July in Albuquerque is going to look different this year because of the pandemic. The usual Freedom Fourth celebration at Balloon Fiesta Park has been canceled, but the City and county have come up with a new plan.

The idea is to prevent mass gatherings which are still banned. People instead will be able to watch fireworks displays happening across the metro, all from home.

The City is partnering with Bernalillo County to put on four fireworks shows, one in each quadrant of the city. There will also be radio broadcasts so people can listen to music while enjoying the show. The City believes that despite this change to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, this year’s Fourth of July celebration will still be a memorable one.

“It’s a different type of summer and that means it’s a different kind of Fourth of July and we were able to at least put on this event and wish everyone the best on Fourth of July,” said Mayor Tim Keller. The four locations include Ladera Golf Course, North Domingo Baca Park, the Los Altos Golf Course, and Tom Tenorio Park.

APD and the City and county fire departments will be at the four sites to make sure people aren’t gathering there. The displays and nearby parking will be blocked off to the public several hours ahead of the planned launch at 9:20 p.m.